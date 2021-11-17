Minot area health clinic charging $15 fee to offset costs of pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – A health clinic in the Minot area is now charging patients a clinic fee, separate from insurance. The move prompted some backlash from patients on social media.

Lakeview Health Clinic will charge patients $15 in addition to insurance and copays.

Janoah Peliter, a patient at the facility, shared this photo to social media after a visit back on Nov. 11.

She said she was never told about the fee prior to her appointment and was caught off guard.

“It made me very frustrated and kind of sad because it affects me and it affects a lot of people, and not everybody can pay $15 on top of their medications or their insurance,” said Peltier.

Several contracted providers anonymously told Your News Leader they had no say or idea about the fee sharing.

“The recent fee that was placed on Lakeview Clinic patients was decided on by the owner. Staff and contracted providers were not involved in the decision process, nor do they support this additional fee to their patients,” said the anonymous providers in a statement.

The owner of the clinic, Desiree Desjardins said that ongoing record high inflation has taken it’s toll on the facility.

“Inflation related to the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on small independent clinics such as ours. We have historically charged a much lower rate than competitors to provide care to patients of all economic status. However, we have found that we need to pass on some of the expense to the patient by charging a small $15 fee with office visits that is not billable to insurances. Lab visits will not be charged this fee,” said Desjardins, in a statement to Your News Leader.

Desjardins added that lab fees will not be charged the clinic fee.

Your News Leader is currently looking into other area clinics to see if they are facing similar circumstances.

