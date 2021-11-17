Advertisement

Minot area health clinic charging $15 fee to offset costs of pandemic

Lakeview Health Clinic $15 fee
Lakeview Health Clinic $15 fee(Courtesy: Janoah Peltier)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – A health clinic in the Minot area is now charging patients a clinic fee, separate from insurance. The move prompted some backlash from patients on social media.

Lakeview Health Clinic will charge patients $15 in addition to insurance and copays.

Janoah Peliter, a patient at the facility, shared this photo to social media after a visit back on Nov. 11.

She said she was never told about the fee prior to her appointment and was caught off guard.

“It made me very frustrated and kind of sad because it affects me and it affects a lot of people, and not everybody can pay $15 on top of their medications or their insurance,” said Peltier.

Several contracted providers anonymously told Your News Leader they had no say or idea about the fee sharing.

“The recent fee that was placed on Lakeview Clinic patients was decided on by the owner.  Staff and contracted providers were not involved in the decision process, nor do they support this additional fee to their patients,” said the anonymous providers in a statement.

The owner of the clinic, Desiree Desjardins said that ongoing record high inflation has taken it’s toll on the facility.

“Inflation related to the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on small independent clinics such as ours. We have historically charged a much lower rate than competitors to provide care to patients of all economic status. However, we have found that we need to pass on some of the expense to the patient by charging a small $15 fee with office visits that is not billable to insurances. Lab visits will not be charged this fee,” said Desjardins, in a statement to Your News Leader.

Desjardins added that lab fees will not be charged the clinic fee.

Your News Leader is currently looking into other area clinics to see if they are facing similar circumstances.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
Farmers Elevator Company of Honeyford loading the longest train in U.S. history.
North Dakota grain elevator loads longest unit train in U.S. history
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger to resign
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO

Latest News

Pulse Crops
Montana Sen. Steve Daines promotes pulse crops, Scobey farm during trip to India
Oil well
ND preparing for more well-capping
Salvation Army marks 130 years of rolling out the red kettles
Border wall passes inspection: Trump, Cramer didn’t interfere in Fisher contract acquisition