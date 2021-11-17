Advertisement

2 men to be cleared in Malcolm X’s 1965 killing, report says

FILE — Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives...
FILE — Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives at police headquarters, after his arrest, in New York, Feb. 26, 1965. Butler, one of two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X, is set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader's killing, according to a news report Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.(AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader’s killing, according to a news report Wednesday.

The New York Times reported that Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, who spent decades in prison for the crime, were being exonerated after a nearly two-year investigation by their lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney’s office. A court date is expected Thursday.

“These men did not get the justice that they deserved,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told the newspaper.

FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, in New York, March 3, 1965. Johnson, one of two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X, is set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader's killing, according to a news report Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Detective John Keeley is at right.(AP Photo, File)

One of the civil rights era’s most controversial and compelling figures, Malcolm X rose to fame as the Nation of Islam’s chief spokesperson, proclaiming the Black Muslim organization’s message at the time: racial separatism as a road to self-actualization. He famously urged Black people to claim civil rights “by any means necessary.”

He was gunned down as he began a speech in Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965.

Aziz, Islam and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim — known at the time of the killing as Talmadge Hayer and later as Thomas Hagan — were convicted of murder in March 1966 and sentenced to life in prison.

Hagan said he was one of three gunmen who shot Malcolm X, but he testified that neither Aziz nor Islam were involved. They maintained throughout that they were innocent.

Hagan was paroled in 2010.

Aziz, who was called Norman 3X Butler at the time of the shooting, was released in 1985. He is now 83 years old.

Islam, formerly Thomas 15X Johnson, was released two years later and died in 2009.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Farmers Elevator Company of Honeyford loading the longest train in U.S. history.
North Dakota grain elevator loads longest unit train in U.S. history
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger to resign
Lakeview Health Clinic $15 fee
Minot area health clinic charging $15 fee to offset costs of pandemic
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox

Latest News

Prosecutors sought to make Jacob Chansley, the 'QAnon Shaman,' an example by asking for a...
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
Glen Ullin garage fire forces home evacuations
Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
Defenses starts in trial of 3 men over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jury asks to see video on Day 2 of deliberations