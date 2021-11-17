Mandan receives $300,000 grant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Mandan received a $300,000 grant from the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

The grant will be used to conduct site assessments on up to sixteen different properties to see where environmental obstacles, like potential contamination, might stand in the way of redevelopment.

“We want to assist property owners with understanding any contaminants that might be on their properties so that clean-up can happen and redevelopment can occur.

Hopefully that redevelopment would occur in-line with our community’s goals, some of the things that people in the city would like to have, and be able to hold on to some of the heritage that these older buildings have while allowing them to have new uses going forward,” said Andrew Stromme, planner for the City of Mandan.

The grant was awarded from the EPA’s brownfields program, which is meant to provide communities around the U-S with opportunities to redevelop existing contaminated states into “community assets.”

The goal of the brownfields program is to attract jobs by utilizing existing infrastructure.

