Longtime playground crew member calls it a career

(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School playgrounds aren’t what they used to be. They’re bigger, better and safer than ever before.

And in Bismarck, there’s one man who has played a very big role in updating all the public school’s playgrounds.

George Eslinger has been building playgrounds for nearly four decades.

It’s a cold day on the playground at Grimsrud Elementary, but that doesn’t keep these kids from making the most of this new playground equipment.

“I like the slides and playing tag,” said Maggie Kosel, a second grader at Grimsrud.

“It’s fun and it goes really high,” added her classmate, Ivy Auch.

“I play on this every day I go to school,” said second grader Keegan Walz.

Seeing them play brings a smile to George Eslinger’s face.

“It really does make me proud to know that I had a part at least a part in building all of it,” Eslinger said.

Eslinger is the man behind nearly every piece of playground equipment at Bismarck’s public elementary schools.

“Myself and my crew built every single unit except one,” he said.

Eslinger started working with the playground crews in 1985. It was a summer gig then, something to keep him busy when he wasn’t teaching.

“I taught school for 40 years,” he said. Eslinger taught at Mandan Middle School, Willmore elementary and finished his career at Wachter Middle School. In 2010 he retired from teaching and playground work became a full-time job.

“I would mow in the spring and then we’d build playground equipment all summer,” he recalled.

For Eslinger , it was a way to stay busy, to keep his mind sharp and to use the skills he learned on his grandpa’s farm.

“From my fourth-grade year on I worked on the farm every year and that’s where I developed my ability to use tools, read a plan, figure out things on your own,” he explained

When his boys were young, he’d take them along to test out the new playgrounds. These days, he takes the grandkids.

“They know I built them,” he said proudly.

Now, it’s time to call it quits.

“According to my wife, I am retiring and the unit behind me is the last unit that I will have built.”

He saved the biggest for last.

“This is the biggest and most expensive. Things are getting bigger, taller, and more interesting to build. "

While he won’t be building any more, you can bet Eslinger will keep a close eye on his playgrounds.

“Every time I drive around, I look at kids and they’re all crawling all over everything that we did,” he said.

To Eslinger , the sounds of kids laughing and playing, is a sign that his hard work is appreciated.

Eslinger says he will miss his coworkers but is looking forward to spending more time at the lake and with his grandkids. Don’t be surprised if you see him and the grandkids at a nearby school playground.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

