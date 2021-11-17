Lauren Ware in Sports Spotlight Wednesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lauren Ware is now starting for the University of Arizona. The Wildcats played in Sioux Falls last week and Lee Timmerman made the trip to talk with the former Century standout for this week’s Sports Spotlight. Lauren’s role on the team has improved a lot from her freshman season and her skills have increased dramatically since her time with the Patriots.

“In high school I was just basically a straight port. I wasn’t able to shoot that well. I’ve grown my game to where I’m able to shoot the three. They’ve given me the freedom to shoot the three. I can defend basically anywhere on the floor now. I’ve gotten better at defense. She has more trust in me so she’s putting me in a bigger role which I’m glad to take on. It’s a big challenge and I’m ready for it and I’ve worked really hard so I’m excited,” said Ware.

Even though the game was in South Dakota, Lauren was excited to show her teammates a little bit about the Dakotas and Mother Nature helped her out.

Ware added: “Before we came here, they were like what’s it going to be like. I don’t think I can explain it to you. I don’t think they’ve ever experienced anything like this before, so I was happy to come back. I was happy to have them come and see kind of what it’s like because North Dakota and here is similar, so you’re going to be in for a treat because I don’t think they’re ready for this weather especially with the blizzard coming. You guys aren’t ready for the cold.”

