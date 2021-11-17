It’s a girl! Madison Oberg, Carson Wentz welcome second child

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Carson Wentz announced on social media Tuesday that he and wife Madison Oberg welcomed their second daughter, Hudson Rose.

Wentz posted the following message:

“Welcome to the World my sweet Hudson Rose! What an incredible blessing you already are to our family. Your Mama was an absolute champ. Can’t wait for you and your big sis to run the World— or at least my World.”

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Hadley Jayne, in April of 2020.

Wentz, who plays for the Indianapolis Colts, attended Bismarck Century High School, and played football for North Dakota State University, before being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.