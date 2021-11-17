Glen Ullin garage fire forces home evacuations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A fire in the garage of a Glen Ullin home caused the evacuation of nearby residents Tuesday night.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fire in a detached two-stall garage on the 100 block of North Avenue East at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The garage was completely engulfed in flames, and firefighters say they believe the fire started from a wood burning stove. No one was in the garage at the time and no injuries were reported.

The neighboring residents were told to evacuate due to the high winds at the time, but were able to return to their homes around 9 p.m.

The New Salem and Hebron Fire Departments also assisted in the fire.

