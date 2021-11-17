Advertisement

Glen Ullin garage fire forces home evacuations

(Morton County Sheriff's Office)
By Brian Gray
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A fire in the garage of a Glen Ullin home caused the evacuation of nearby residents Tuesday night.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fire in a detached two-stall garage on the 100 block of North Avenue East at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The garage was completely engulfed in flames, and firefighters say they believe the fire started from a wood burning stove. No one was in the garage at the time and no injuries were reported.

The neighboring residents were told to evacuate due to the high winds at the time, but were able to return to their homes around 9 p.m.

The New Salem and Hebron Fire Departments also assisted in the fire.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Farmers Elevator Company of Honeyford loading the longest train in U.S. history.
North Dakota grain elevator loads longest unit train in U.S. history
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger to resign
Lakeview Health Clinic $15 fee
Minot area health clinic charging $15 fee to offset costs of pandemic
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox

Latest News

Dallas & Cowboy
ND Today Adopt A Pets are Dallas & Cowboy
ND Today: Christmas Décor
ND Today: Christmas Decor
ND Today: Redefining Resolutions
ND Today: Redefining Resolutions
10 PM Sportscast 11/17
10 PM Sportscast 11/16/2021