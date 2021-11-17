City of Bismarck to clean tumbleweeds Thursday, Friday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - High winds in the last couple of days have pulled in hundreds of tumbleweeds into the city of Bismarck.

To help assist in cleaning up the recent influx, the City’s Public Works Department will be picking up the tumbleweeds with loaders and dump trucks on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 18 and 19.

If you have tumbleweeds to dispose, you’re asked to place them on your boulevard along the curb for pickup. Public Works says they won’t be going into private property to collect the weeds.

If you’d like to be placed on a list for cleanup, you can call the Public Works Department at 355-7100, using option 3.

