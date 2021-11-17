Christmas tree arrives in downtown Minot ahead of holiday showcase

MINOT, N.D. – Downtown Minot welcomed a brand new tenant Tuesday — this year’s Christmas Tree!

The roughly 22-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce was hauled to the north end of Main Street and put in place thanks to Hight Construction.

This year’s tree is courtesy of Jim and Marianne Heckman.

The tree will be lit on Nov. 26, with a program at 5:30 p.m. and the lighting at 6 p.m., as part of the holiday open house for downtown shops.

