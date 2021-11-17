Advertisement

Christmas tree arrives in downtown Minot ahead of holiday showcase

Minot Christmas tree
Minot Christmas tree(Minot Downtown Business & Professional Association)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Downtown Minot welcomed a brand new tenant Tuesday — this year’s Christmas Tree!

The roughly 22-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce was hauled to the north end of Main Street and put in place thanks to Hight Construction.

This year’s tree is courtesy of Jim and Marianne Heckman.

The tree will be lit on Nov. 26, with a program at 5:30 p.m. and the lighting at 6 p.m., as part of the holiday open house for downtown shops.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
Farmers Elevator Company of Honeyford loading the longest train in U.S. history.
North Dakota grain elevator loads longest unit train in U.S. history
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger to resign
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO

Latest News

sports 11/16/21
6PM Sportscast 11/16/21
wind gusts forecast
Evening Weather 11/16/21
Bell ringers salvation army
Salvation Army marks 130 years of rolling out the red kettles
Care & Share Program
Care and Share program adapts to supply chain issues
new visitation guidelines
Changes to federal nursing home visitation rules come before holidays