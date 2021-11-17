Advertisement

Airline boarding increase stabilizing to 15% below pre-pandemic levels

By Brian Gray
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state’s aviation commission say airline passenger numbers have now settled on a trend of roughly 15% below pre-pandemic levels.

Boardings in October came in at nearly 87,000, which is nearly double the passengers that flew that month in 2020, and nearly 15,000 less than the same time two years ago.

Airline passengers have steadily increased since the shutdown in March 2020, and the commission says the holidays will likely see another boost in airline travel.

