Advertisement

West Fargo Police Officer returns home after on duty heart attack

West Fargo Officer Tim Brown returns home
West Fargo Officer Tim Brown returns home(West Fargo Police Department)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After two weeks in a Nebraska hospital, West Fargo Police Officer Tim Brown, 29, has returned home. Officials said on October 31 Officer Brown suffered a heart attack while booking two women into Cass County Jail.

He was admitted into the ICU at a local hospital, and then transferred by medical flight to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha to receive specialized care.

In a tweet, WFPD officials say on November 15 Officer Brown and his family got to visit the police department. Officials said he expressed gratitude for the support from the department and community throughout his journey.

WFPD said he will continue his road to recovery at a local rehabilitation hospital.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
Farmers Elevator Company of Honeyford loading the longest train in U.S. history.
North Dakota grain elevator loads longest unit train in U.S. history
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger to resign
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO

Latest News

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
2nd group of states, including Montana, challenges health worker vaccine mandate
B-52s from Minot Air Force Base
B-52s from Minot Air Force Base fly to Europe
New Visitation Guidelines
Changes to federal nursing home visitation rules come before holidays
Emulsion spill Bowman County
Cause of emulsion spill in Bowman County remains under investigation
athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Emily Degree