Turtle Mountain Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure hospitalized.

BELCOURT, N.D. – Jamie Azure, the chairman of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, has been hospitalized since Thursday after suffering a medical emergency, according to the Turtle Mountain Tribe.

Details of the chairman’s condition are limited. The tribe said on social media Friday that Azure suffered a heart attack. Azure was flown to Grand Forks Thursday for treatment.

The 44-year-old Azure was appointed to the chairmanship in 2017, and formally elected chairman later that year. He was re-elected chairman last November.

The tribe announced Tuesday that Vice Chairman Elmer Davis, Jr., will assume the roles and responsibilities of the chairmanship until further notice, and government functions will go on as normal.

We will update this story as we learn more. Your News Leader offers its thoughts to Azure and his family, and hopes for a speedy recovery.

