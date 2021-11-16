State Volleyball Tournament begins Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The final high school tournament of the fall sports season starts on Thursday. The State Volleyball Tournament is at the Bismarck Events Center.

Region Three won the Class-B title last year and Linton-HMB is back with a chance to do it again. The Lions know what winning the final match of the season is like.

Teegan Scheer, Linton-HMB senior, said: “It was a great feeling, that’s what we always wanted since we were younger, since we started playing volleyball. In the 3rd grade we started playing school, but we’ve been playing volleyball forever and we always wanted to be state champs, so it was a great feeling.”

Jaime Richter, Linton-HMB head coach, said: “[Teegan’s] so smart she has to use her brain to do everything and it’s amazing what she can do. If there’s a double blocker or a 6-1 girl on her, so what she’ll do is use her hands if she has to. She tries the best way to beat that block and she’ll outsmart you.”

Linton-HMB is the number two seed, and the Lions play in the first match of the day against Des Lacs-Burlington at 1:00 p.m. CST. The second match is Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich against Thompson, followed by Northern Cass and Garrison, with the final contest featuring Kenmare and Trinity.

The Class-A first round pairings are West Fargo verses St. Mary’s, Bismarck against Sheyenne, Century facing Davies and Shanley taking on Legacy.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.