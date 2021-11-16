Advertisement

St. Mary’s Brit Senftner commits to play football at NDSU

St. Mary's Saints logo
St. Mary's Saints logo(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) - St. Mary’s standout wide receiver and linebacker Brit Senftner announced his next step in his football career on Monday.

Senftner confirmed via his own personal Twitter page that he will be continuing his academics as well as athletic career at NDSU.

The senior played a key part in the Saints run to the 11A state title game.

He was also recently named the Class 11A Senior Athlete of the Year.

