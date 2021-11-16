Salvation Army marks 130 years of rolling out the red kettles

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time again to see the red buckets of the Salvation Army, the smiling faces of their volunteers, and the ringing bells in their hands.

It’s more important than ever that the red kettles are filled this holiday season, according to Major Nelson De La Vergne.

“It just brings a joy to me to know that I helped raise those dollars so that it could go back to the public, back to those in need,” said De La Verge.

As the Salvation Army ramps up its bell-ringing efforts this year, they hope to raise $150,000 from the red kettles alone.

“It’s important when there’s somebody at the kettle because they can greet the people, welcoming them to the store, welcoming them to make a donation. Just having the friendly smile available to people. Because a lot of people, when they’re shopping, sometimes they’re not too happy,” said De La Vergne.

The money raised goes to serving the community. Major De La Vergne says the kettles exemplify the true meaning of Christmas.

“Christmastime is one of those seasons when we just have a joy in us that we want to share with someone else. And for those of us that are capable of providing for ourselves, and also able to give to others, we get a greater joy out of that, I believe,” said De La Vergne.

The Salvation Army bell ringers have been around since 1891, when an official in the organization set out a kettle to raise money to feed a thousand people on Christmas.

You can donate to the Salvation Army with cash, checks, or by using QR codes at their kettle stands. If you want to volunteer to ring the bell or would like to learn more about the organization, visit ringbells.org.

