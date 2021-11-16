Advertisement

Salvation Army marks 130 years of rolling out the red kettles

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Christmas just around the corner, it’s time again to see the red buckets of the Salvation Army, the smiling faces of their volunteers, and the ringing bells in their hands.

It’s more important than ever that the red kettles are filled this holiday season, according to Major Nelson De La Vergne.

“It just brings a joy to me to know that I helped raise those dollars so that it could go back to the public, back to those in need,” said De La Verge.

As the Salvation Army ramps up its bell-ringing efforts this year, they hope to raise $150,000 from the red kettles alone.

“It’s important when there’s somebody at the kettle because they can greet the people, welcoming them to the store, welcoming them to make a donation. Just having the friendly smile available to people. Because a lot of people, when they’re shopping, sometimes they’re not too happy,” said De La Vergne.

The money raised goes to serving the community. Major De La Vergne says the kettles exemplify the true meaning of Christmas.

“Christmastime is one of those seasons when we just have a joy in us that we want to share with someone else. And for those of us that are capable of providing for ourselves, and also able to give to others, we get a greater joy out of that, I believe,” said De La Vergne.

The Salvation Army bell ringers have been around since 1891, when an official in the organization set out a kettle to raise money to feed a thousand people on Christmas.

You can donate to the Salvation Army with cash, checks, or by using QR codes at their kettle stands. If you want to volunteer to ring the bell or would like to learn more about the organization, visit ringbells.org.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
Farmers Elevator Company of Honeyford loading the longest train in U.S. history.
North Dakota grain elevator loads longest unit train in U.S. history
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger to resign
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO

Latest News

Border wall passes inspection: Trump, Cramer didn’t interfere in Fisher contract acquisition
Dr. Jeff Thake
Former Williston superintendent to receive salary until end of April 2022, records show
Keller Paving
Keller Paving becomes largest solar panel project in North Dakota
AID, Inc.
Care and Share program adapts to supply chain issues