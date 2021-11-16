North Dakotans feeling impacts of record high inflation

MINOT, N.D. – The U.S. hit a 30-year record high inflation jump in the month of October at 6.2%, the highest number seen since the end of 1990.

Drivers in the Magic City are paying nearly 60% more for fuel than the last year.

“The truck is enough to fill up, but with as high as the gas prices have gotten, we just don’t want to go far. We can’t afford to constantly use that much gas,” said Alexis Herda, a Minot resident.

The leading reason is record high inflation, which Professor David Frantsvog with Minot State University said is not expected to go down anytime soon.

“Realistically we are probably looking at least into the middle of 2022, and that really depends on what the Fed decides to do with interest rates and their bond buying program and things like that,” said Frantsvog.

Gas isn’t the only thing on the rise.

Grocery prices have also sky rocketed, causing some North Dakotans to cut back on just about everything.

“Just compared to a year ago, we used to go out to and eat and buy groceries like two to three times a month and now it’s cut down to once a month, maybe once every two months,” said Siaf Khan with his twin brother Kaif, both Minot residents.

As the holiday season quickly approaches, some in the Magic City say they’re having to re-think travel plans.

“Christmas isn’t always about presents, it’s about time you have with your family, but it’s still a lot of gas money, like our family is two hours and two hours. So, it’s definitely still a lot of gas to get there,” said Herda.

The Labor Department also recently released a report showing that real wages after inflation have fallen from September to October, leading people to have less money for high-priced goods.

