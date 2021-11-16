Advertisement

No injuries reported in Bismarck following Monday night shooting

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Nov. 16, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck officers responded to a report of a shooting Monday night.

Officers say they discovered several bullet holes on a vehicle that was located at Keelboat Park near Riverside Park Road, and also found bullet casings near the scene.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting. The case remains under investigation, and detectives are following up on a number of leads at this time.

