Keller Paving becomes largest solar panel project in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. – Keller Paving is now home to one of the largest solar panel projects in North Dakota.

Owners Don and Dean Keller said they wanted to run their business and asphalt plant to on clean energy.

The project started in May this year.

Plains Energy installed more than 750 solar panels, which produces more than 250 kilowatts of solar power.

During the summer, the panels can produce more energy than what is needed and the leftover power is redirected to the power company who can buy it back, making the project very cost-effective.

“It’s an instant payback so it allows the folks to actually start generating power themselves instantaneously and through tax advantages and what not and basically create free power,” said Keith Pieper, a Plains Energy Principal.

The Kellers said they hope it will inspire other businesses in the Magic City to think green.

“We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls from friends and other business owners about it and actually set up a few meetings and are looking into it as we speak,” said Don Keller, vice president of Keller Paving.

Plains Energy explained that getting involved in solar power is a lot different that it was even 10 years ago and is more affordable and efficient than ever.

