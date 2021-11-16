Advertisement

Former Williston superintendent to receive salary until end of April 2022, records show

Dr. Jeff Thake
Dr. Jeff Thake(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Your News Leader has details of the resignation and the separation and release agreement made between former Williston Basin School District #7 superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake and the school board.

Through documents received from the district via open records request, Thake signed the agreement on Wednesday, November 10. In it, Thake and the board were required to write up a joint statement that went out a few days later.

The agreement also states that Thake will be paid his regular salary and benefits through the end of next April. Any liquidated damages for resigning mid-contract will also be waived.

In addition, both sides agree to not make any disparaging statements towards the other.

