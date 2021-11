GRAND FORKS, ND (KFYR)- The North Dakota Fighting Hawks men’s hockey team is up 1 spot in the USCHO polls.

UND just swept the Redbirds of Miami of Ohio over the weekend.

But now shift their focus to the 4th ranked team in the country, that’s the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.

Puck drop is set for 7:07 central time on Friday at the Ralph

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.