Drivers warned to move over for emergency vehicles

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - There were hundreds of car crashes across North Dakota and Minnesota over the weekend, blamed mostly on wintery weather and icy conditions.

In one instance, a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle was hit from behind while helping with a different car crash.

The accident took place on I-94 east of Moorhead. Authorities say the deputy had pulled over to help another driver who was in the ditch. Both the deputy and the other driver are reported to be okay. The driver is being investigating for not pulling over for a stopped emergency vehicle.

”It’s a dangerous area to be out there,” said Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting, “It’s not fun to be stopped along the Interstate with cars going by you at 70+ miles an hour. It gets scary and dangerous at times. Please slow down and move over for us.”

At the time of the crash, the deputies lights were on. While authorities say it’s hard to enforce while their resources are at a crash or traffic stop, you could face a fine of more than $100.

“There is no excuse...” said Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow, “We want to go home to our families just like anybody else so please... I can’t say it enough, move over and slow down.”

Over the weekend, law enforcement agencies reported almost 60 crashes across North Dakota, and in Minnesota more than 200.

