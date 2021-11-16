Advertisement

Christmas light safety: more people leaving it to the pros

(Christmas Events)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Bismarck and Mandan.

Santa isn’t the only man on a roof this holiday season. Chris Tigges’ custom lighting business is booked solid for the month of November.

“We hang up the lights for them, custom create and design to their liking based upon their color choice. We custom create to the fit to of their home,” said Tigges.

Chris & Sons, LLC has been lighting up the Bismarck-Mandan area since 2018. Tigges said it’s often a safer option.

“Houses where they don’t feel comfortable getting up on the roof, and times they just don’t feel like hanging it up themselves. It’s a service that we provide that’s hassle-free,” said Tigges.

If you’re brave enough to scale your house this year, Tigges says there’s some safety tips to keep in mind.

“Trying to put too many plugs in one outlet, or trying to connect too many lights together in one string will cause a lot of electrical problems,” said Tigges.

Something else to be careful with: climbing ladders. Tigges said you want to always ensure you’ve got three points of contact on the ladder as you step up. You also want to be sure the lights you’re using are safe.

“You definitely want to inspect the wiring here. This is where most of the frays or damage can occur,” said Tigges.

All of these tips can help ensure a safe and jolly holiday season.

More and more people are choosing to have their Christmas lights done professionally.

Chris & Sons, LLC has received 10 to 15 new clients each year since 2018.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Mahlum Wellness Center
Bismarck entrepreneur donates $250,000 to recovery center in honor of her dad
Meals to go
Velva grocery store gets creative amid supply chain shortages
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) hands off to Marlon Mack (25) during the second...
Wentz & Colts hold off Jaguars 23-17
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Carpio crash
Semi hauling flammable liquid rolls into ditch near Carpio, cleanup underway

Latest News

Fueling up at the pump
North Dakotans feeling impacts of record high inflation
little odessa
Chasing the American dream, Bismarck couple opens Eastern European grocery
Gov. Doug Burgum and "Ben" the turkey
Burgum pardons a turkey named Ben
Minot Parks getting ready for winter weather