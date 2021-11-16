Christmas light safety: more people leaving it to the pros

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Bismarck and Mandan.

Santa isn’t the only man on a roof this holiday season. Chris Tigges’ custom lighting business is booked solid for the month of November.

“We hang up the lights for them, custom create and design to their liking based upon their color choice. We custom create to the fit to of their home,” said Tigges.

Chris & Sons, LLC has been lighting up the Bismarck-Mandan area since 2018. Tigges said it’s often a safer option.

“Houses where they don’t feel comfortable getting up on the roof, and times they just don’t feel like hanging it up themselves. It’s a service that we provide that’s hassle-free,” said Tigges.

If you’re brave enough to scale your house this year, Tigges says there’s some safety tips to keep in mind.

“Trying to put too many plugs in one outlet, or trying to connect too many lights together in one string will cause a lot of electrical problems,” said Tigges.

Something else to be careful with: climbing ladders. Tigges said you want to always ensure you’ve got three points of contact on the ladder as you step up. You also want to be sure the lights you’re using are safe.

“You definitely want to inspect the wiring here. This is where most of the frays or damage can occur,” said Tigges.

All of these tips can help ensure a safe and jolly holiday season.

More and more people are choosing to have their Christmas lights done professionally.

Chris & Sons, LLC has received 10 to 15 new clients each year since 2018.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.