Changes to parking in downtown Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In October, the Mandan City Commission approved several changes to downtown parking. The first was a change to the enforcement times of 90-minute parking zones. The zones used to be monitored from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but now they’re from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We changed it because it better fit the business hours. Eight to five is better than nine to six. Most business open up earlier. It will allow some extra enforcement. It was something that was discussed at a parking authority meeting and brought up to them and they were all in favor of changing the hours too,” said Deputy Chief Lori Flaten with the Mandan Police Department.

In addition to the hours of enforcement, the city also added a 90-minute parking zone on the south side of the 200 block of W Main Street, which means there are now an additional 30 parking spots in the downtown area. The new parking spots were made possible by a lane reallocation project from Collins to Sixth Ave NW.

