Advertisement

Changes to parking in downtown Mandan

90-minute parking sign in Mandan
90-minute parking sign in Mandan(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In October, the Mandan City Commission approved several changes to downtown parking. The first was a change to the enforcement times of 90-minute parking zones. The zones used to be monitored from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but now they’re from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We changed it because it better fit the business hours. Eight to five is better than nine to six. Most business open up earlier. It will allow some extra enforcement. It was something that was discussed at a parking authority meeting and brought up to them and they were all in favor of changing the hours too,” said Deputy Chief Lori Flaten with the Mandan Police Department.

In addition to the hours of enforcement, the city also added a 90-minute parking zone on the south side of the 200 block of W Main Street, which means there are now an additional 30 parking spots in the downtown area. The new parking spots were made possible by a lane reallocation project from Collins to Sixth Ave NW.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
Mark Mahlum Wellness Center
Bismarck entrepreneur donates $250,000 to recovery center in honor of her dad
Meals to go
Velva grocery store gets creative amid supply chain shortages
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) hands off to Marlon Mack (25) during the second...
Wentz & Colts hold off Jaguars 23-17
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

Latest News

Farmers Elevator Company of Honeyford loading the longest train in U.S. history.
North Dakota grain elevator loads longest unit train in U.S. history
burgum turkey
Burgum pardons a turkey named Ben
Fueling up at the pump
North Dakotans feeling impacts of record high inflation
Record high inflation
North Dakotans feeling impacts of record high inflation