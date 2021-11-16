Changes to federal nursing home visitation rules come before holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Long-term care is getting relaxed visitation guidelines just before the holiday season. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid announced facilities can “no longer limit the frequency and length of visits for residents, the number of visitors, or require advance scheduling of visits.”

While federal guidelines open the door for family events, nursing homes are still being asked to be careful.

One year ago, North Dakota was only a few days into its two-month mask mandate. Since then, cases have continued to fluctuate, but not with the same peaks. Federal agencies are saying the shorter hikes are enough to bring down visitation restrictions.

According to CMS data, COVID cases in long term care have dropped from 20,000 a week nationwide to 5,100 per week in September.

For North Dakota, regulations In response, nationwide barriers are being lifted.

“Our long-term care residents had to suffer while the rest of the states got their act together. And that’s sad because we’ve lost residents,” said long-term care resident Chris Larson.

CMS said the decision comes because 86% of residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19. However, staff rates are lower (74%) and some are leaving due to vaccine mandates.

In the report, CMS said, “We remain concerned about the transmission of the virus from unvaccinated staff to residents and are taking additional measures... to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect residents.”

Some say the timing is perfect for planning the holidays, but raises some concerns for a holiday hike in cases.

“If our numbers stay low through that second week after Thanksgiving, I’m going to feel really comfortable heading into the Christmas holiday that North Dakota long-term care residents are going to get through this,” Larson said.

Those steps include continued screening anyone who enters the facility, wearing face masks, and using large gathering rooms for events and visits. Unvaccinated visitors are allowed to enter, but may be asked to wear a mask.

Previously, federal rules said a facility must close visitation if there’s one positive case among residents or staff. Under the new rules, an investigation is launched if there’s a new case, but woudn’t trigger an automatic shutdown of the facility. However, individual facilities may still put in their own restrictions.

