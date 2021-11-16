Cause of emulsion spill in Bowman County remains under investigation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State environmental experts say an emulsion spill took place on Monday roughly five miles south of Marmarth.

The emulsion, which is a combination of crude oil and produced water, spilled from the flowline of a pipeline operated by Denbury Onshore, LLC.

Roughly 150 barrels of crude oil and 300 barrels of produced water were spilled, which impacted a rangeland drainage area. The cause of the spill remains under investigation, and environmental personnel are continuing to monitor the spill.

