Care and Share program adapts to supply chain issues

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Supply chain issues mean many of us have to wait longer to get what we need, but a Mandan nonprofit said it won’t just stop giving to those in need.

The staff at AID, Inc. in Mandan is preparing for the holiday season. They’re organizing their annual Care and Share program, aimed at providing groceries and toys to families in need.

“We receive the applications through an application process. We make lists of their names, and how many children are involved, and the program goes from there,” said Patti Regan, executive director of AID, Inc.

Regan said canned goods and other groceries are harder to find this year.

“We can’t get the quantities of the food that we used to get, we can’t get the numbers of volunteers that we used to get. So now, we raise money through the community,” said Regan.

Instead of providing the foods directly, Regan said they will use the funds raised to give grocery store gift cards to families this year. Volunteers said regardless of the form of the support, helping others is rewarding.

“Helping families and seeing their reaction when they get their food, and this year we’re going to do gift cards, it’s just so amazing to all of us. It really does energize us to do this,” said Carol Nitschke, volunteer and treasurer.

Regan said the gift cards are a good alternative, so families have a choice in their food items for the holidays.

There’s still time to apply for the Care and Share program. Visit AID, Inc. on Facebook to find an application. It closes Nov. 19.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.