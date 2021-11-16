Advertisement

ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger to resign

Ryan Rauschenberger(ND state tax office)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum Tuesday thanked Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger for his service to the State of North Dakota after Rauschenberger notified the governor of his intention to resign his position effective Jan. 3, 2022.

“We are deeply grateful to Ryan for his dedicated and effective service to the citizens of North Dakota for more than 13 years, and the First Lady and I applaud him for having the courage to take the steps necessary to prioritize his recovery, health and well-being,” Burgum said.

As required by North Dakota law, Burgum will appoint a tax commissioner to serve the remainder of Rauschenberger’s term, which expires at the end of 2022.

