Advertisement

Burgum pardons a turkey named Ben

Gov. Doug Burgum and "Ben" the turkey
Gov. Doug Burgum and "Ben" the turkey(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday saw a time-honored tradition: the pardoning of the Thanksgiving Turkey. Governor Doug Burgum, R-N.D., pardoned a turkey named “Ben,” and officials said it is a “genuine” pardon.

But Monday’s pardon does more than just spare a turkey’s life.

It’s a tradition dating back to Lincoln. And some are just too excited to sit still.

While waiting for the event, Ben the Turkey decided to take the lead and jumped from the floor to the table.

After a brief introduction with the governor, Burgum raised his right hand and gave Ben his pardon.

”By the authority invested in me and the state of North Dakota, I hereby pardon Ben for Thanksgiving,” Burgum said. ”No need to get your feathers ruffled. Your gobbles won’t be muffled. For today, you will come to no harm. You will go free and strut the farm.”

Burgum pardoned the turkey at Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café.

As part of the ceremony, the Turkey Federation donated 15 frozen turkeys to the café and the Abused Adult Resource Center.

“We actually have about 40 victims of violence that are living in their own housing now either with our shelter or apartments that have left those lifestyles of violence, and this will be really wonderful to give some of those people a turkey so they can kinda have a normal Thanksgiving and we’re very appreciative of it,” said Abused Adult Resource Center Executive Director Michelle Erickson.

And with his release, Ben is on his way to a farm west of Bismarck to live out the remainder of his days.

According to the State Agriculture Department, North Dakota has nine farms raising turkeys, producing about 1 million turkeys annually.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
Mark Mahlum Wellness Center
Bismarck entrepreneur donates $250,000 to recovery center in honor of her dad
Meals to go
Velva grocery store gets creative amid supply chain shortages
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) hands off to Marlon Mack (25) during the second...
Wentz & Colts hold off Jaguars 23-17
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

Latest News

Fueling up at the pump
North Dakotans feeling impacts of record high inflation
Record high inflation
North Dakotans feeling impacts of record high inflation
Christmas light safety: more people leaving it to the pros
little odessa
Chasing the American dream, Bismarck couple opens Eastern European grocery