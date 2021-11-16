Burgum pardons a turkey named Ben

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday saw a time-honored tradition: the pardoning of the Thanksgiving Turkey. Governor Doug Burgum, R-N.D., pardoned a turkey named “Ben,” and officials said it is a “genuine” pardon.

But Monday’s pardon does more than just spare a turkey’s life.

It’s a tradition dating back to Lincoln. And some are just too excited to sit still.

While waiting for the event, Ben the Turkey decided to take the lead and jumped from the floor to the table.

After a brief introduction with the governor, Burgum raised his right hand and gave Ben his pardon.

”By the authority invested in me and the state of North Dakota, I hereby pardon Ben for Thanksgiving,” Burgum said. ”No need to get your feathers ruffled. Your gobbles won’t be muffled. For today, you will come to no harm. You will go free and strut the farm.”

Burgum pardoned the turkey at Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café.

As part of the ceremony, the Turkey Federation donated 15 frozen turkeys to the café and the Abused Adult Resource Center.

“We actually have about 40 victims of violence that are living in their own housing now either with our shelter or apartments that have left those lifestyles of violence, and this will be really wonderful to give some of those people a turkey so they can kinda have a normal Thanksgiving and we’re very appreciative of it,” said Abused Adult Resource Center Executive Director Michelle Erickson.

And with his release, Ben is on his way to a farm west of Bismarck to live out the remainder of his days.

According to the State Agriculture Department, North Dakota has nine farms raising turkeys, producing about 1 million turkeys annually.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.