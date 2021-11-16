Border wall passes inspection: Trump, Cramer didn’t interfere in Fisher contract acquisition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United States Inspector General found there was no improper activity in Fisher Sand and Gravel Company’s procurement of a contract to construct a section of wall on the southern border.

The I.G. was investigating if there was any undue influence in the decision to award Fisher Sand and Gravel the contract from either Senator Kevin Cramer or former president, Donald Trump. The I.G. investigation was prompted by Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson who questioned the awarding of the contract.

After the findings were published, Senator Cramer released a statement claiming, “complete and total exoneration.”

“I have always been guided by the principle of following the rule of law. This situation is no different as proven and dismissed by the Inspector General numerous times throughout the report,” said Senator Cramer in a statement on Sunday.

The report didn’t find any undue influence from former President Trump and Senator Cramer. However, the White House barred six of the thirteen U.S. Army Corps of Engineers witnesses from answering investigators’ questions. Investigators did, however, have access to each of the witnesses’ emails, and did not find evidence of undue influence there.

