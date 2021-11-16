Advertisement

Border wall passes inspection: Trump, Cramer didn’t interfere in Fisher contract acquisition

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United States Inspector General found there was no improper activity in Fisher Sand and Gravel Company’s procurement of a contract to construct a section of wall on the southern border.

The I.G. was investigating if there was any undue influence in the decision to award Fisher Sand and Gravel the contract from either Senator Kevin Cramer or former president, Donald Trump. The I.G. investigation was prompted by Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson who questioned the awarding of the contract.

After the findings were published, Senator Cramer released a statement claiming, “complete and total exoneration.”

“I have always been guided by the principle of following the rule of law. This situation is no different as proven and dismissed by the Inspector General numerous times throughout the report,” said Senator Cramer in a statement on Sunday.

The report didn’t find any undue influence from former President Trump and Senator Cramer. However, the White House barred six of the thirteen U.S. Army Corps of Engineers witnesses from answering investigators’ questions. Investigators did, however, have access to each of the witnesses’ emails, and did not find evidence of undue influence there.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
Farmers Elevator Company of Honeyford loading the longest train in U.S. history.
North Dakota grain elevator loads longest unit train in U.S. history
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger to resign
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO

Latest News

Salvation Army marks 130 years of rolling out the red kettles
Dr. Jeff Thake
Former Williston superintendent to receive salary until end of April 2022, records show
Keller Paving
Keller Paving becomes largest solar panel project in North Dakota
AID, Inc.
Care and Share program adapts to supply chain issues