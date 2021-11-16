B-52s from Minot Air Force Base fly to Europe

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base’s B-52 Stratofortress Bombers recently flew a mission to Europe.

On Nov. 10, the bombers flew from Minot to join Bomber Task Force Europe to strike simulated targets in the North Sea, east of the United Kingdom.

The bombers joined fighter escorts from the U.K.’s Royal Air Force, along with U.S. Air Force Fighters and B-1B Lancer Bombers from the Texas based 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squad.

The Bomber Task Force is a regular rotational deployment.

“We’re here to integrate with our local partners and our allies to build relationships, get better at working together, integrating, communicating with them and then obviously demonstrating our readiness and meeting the combat commander’s objectives he has for the theater,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Jenkins, a B-1B pilot and detachment commander.

Last spring, the Bomber Task Force went to Norway to train.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.