FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 10 years, the WWE Supershow returns to Fargo!

For one night only, see your favorite WWE Raw & Smackdown superstars under one roof! The show will be on January 15, 2022 at the Fargodome. The event will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday starting at $15. You can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com.

