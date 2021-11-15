Advertisement

Woman sentenced for a string of violent robberies in Fargo

3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
By Renee Nygren
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 20-year-old Harleigh Josette Haugen of Fargo has been sentenced to 45 months in federal prison for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Robbery. Haugen was also sentenced to 3 years of supervised release.

The District Attorney’s Office says further investigation found that from May and continuing through June of 2019, Haugen and 21-year-old Jordan Daniel Kraft of Fargo, conspired with a group of young men and females to rob customers of commercial sex. Investigators say Haugen, Kraft, along with some others, posted advertisements on “Skip the Games” promoting prostitution with adult women. Investigators say those involved arranged to meet the victims in their private residences and in local apartments and used weapons to rob them.

“We encourage anyone who is a victim of a crime to report it and allow law enforcement officials to investigate, no matter the circumstances,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Jamie Holt, of HSI St. Paul. “Individuals engaged in violent criminal activity in our communities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and brought to justice.”

• JORDAN DANIEL KRAFT, age 21, Fargo, ND: Plead guilty to One Count Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Robbery, pending sentencing.

• SHELTON LEE MOSEBY, IV, age 19, Fargo, ND: Plead guilty to One Count of Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery, sentenced to 51 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised release.

• TEAJAHA SHANETTE LAYSHA GRANDER, age 24, Fargo, ND: Plead guilty to One Count of Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery, sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised release.

• TATYANNA DESHUAN GRANDER, age 21, Fargo, ND: Plead guilty to One Count of Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery, sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised release.

• TEON TYRIK BERRY, age 19, Fargo, ND: Plead guilty to One Count of Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery, sentenced to 57 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised release.

• ZACHARY RONZELL MITCHELL, age 19, Fargo, ND: Plead guilty to One Count of Interfere with Commerce by Threats and Violence – Hobbs Act Robbery, pending sentencing.

• JACOBY RASHAWN LEE, age 19, Fargo, ND: Plead guilty to One Count of Interference with Commerce by Threats or Violence—Hobbs Act Robbery, sentenced to 84 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years supervised release.

