Williston Basin School District board votes to accept superintendent’s resignation

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Basin School District is officially parting ways with its superintendent.

In a 6-0 vote Monday, the school board voted to accept Dr. Jeff Thake’s resignation, separation agreement, and release. Thake was hired as the superintendent of Williston Public Schools District #1 in 2018 and accepted a one-year contract as superintendent of district 7.

Thake was placed on administrative leave on October 25 following a series of events including a confrontation with board member John Kasmer about finances during Thake’s time in District 1.

Board President Chris Jundt did not attend the meeting, vice-president Kyle Renner declined to comment.

Assistant Superintendent Lori Olson is currently serving in the interim. She declined to comment.

Your News Leader has reached out to Thake for comment.

