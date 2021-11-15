Wentz & Colts hold off Jaguars 23-17

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (KFYR) - Carson Wentz had plenty on his mind on Sunday. But the former Century standout was able to help the Colts take down the Jaguars 23 to 17.

Leading into the game there was some uncertainty on whether Wentz would play due to the impending berth of his 2nd child.

But Wentz gave it a go as he went 22/34 passing with 180 yards.

The Colts (5-5) will hit the road next Sunday to play the Buffalo Bills.

