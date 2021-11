LOS ANGELES, CA (KFYR) - For the first time in almost a month, the Vikings picked up a win as they knocked off the Chargers 27 to 20.

Dalvin Cook would run in a one-yard score with 9:29 to go to eventually put the game on ice.

The Vikings (4-5) return home Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers. Kick-off is at noon.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.