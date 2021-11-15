Velva grocery store gets creative amid supply chain shortages

VELVA, N.D. – Due to ongoing problems with the supply chain, many customers are having a hard time getting their hands on food items, making dinner time somewhat of a challenge.

However, Brenda McCasson, a local grocery store owner in Velva, is taking matters into her own hands by making homemade ready-to-go meal for customers.

The meals come together with items from the deli and store, and little bit of old-fashioned cooking creativity.

“It shows customers to that they can make this at home themselves with what we have here, the have that availability to them that they can pick up the same items and make it right at home too,” said McCasson.

McCasson said the to go meals have been a big hit at the store.

She post new meals on the store’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.