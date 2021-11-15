Advertisement

Velva grocery store gets creative amid supply chain shortages

Meals to go
Meals to go(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. – Due to ongoing problems with the supply chain, many customers are having a hard time getting their hands on food items, making dinner time somewhat of a challenge.

However, Brenda McCasson, a local grocery store owner in Velva, is taking matters into her own hands by making homemade ready-to-go meal for customers.

The meals come together with items from the deli and store, and little bit of old-fashioned cooking creativity.

“It shows customers to that they can make this at home themselves with what we have here, the have that availability to them that they can pick up the same items and make it right at home too,” said McCasson.

McCasson said the to go meals have been a big hit at the store.

She post new meals on the store’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Mahlum Wellness Center
Bismarck entrepreneur donates $250,000 to recovery center in honor of her dad
Burgum signs $350 income tax credit bill
COVID vaccine
Gov. Burgum signs ‘Vaccine Mandate’ Bill
Interstate crash
Law enforcement responds to dozens of crashes and stuck vehicles around the state
Imagine lifting more than three hundred pounds. Now imagine doing that as a 17-year-old.
Dickinson woman wins gold, silver medals at world powerlifting competition

Latest News

Special Olympics North Dakota
Special Olympics North Dakota excited to restart winter sports season
Empty Bowls fundraiser
Empty Bowls fundraiser helps homeless, hungry in Dickinson
Matt Kronberger
Bismarck equine training center honors 97-year-old WWII veteran
forecast 11/14/21
Evening Weather 11/14/21