Special Olympics North Dakota excited to restart winter sports season

Special Olympics North Dakota
Special Olympics North Dakota(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Special Olympics North Dakota organizers are fundraising and preparing to restart their winter sports season soon, after it was cancelled last year.

The Bismarck-based chapter invited members to Midway Lanes on Saturday for their first fundraiser. The team hopes to raise about $20,000 through next year for equipment, travel expenses and training. Organizer Amanda Yellow said seeing her team back together is really rewarding.

“As a coach I’ve always said I feel like I almost get more out of it then I put into it because it’s one of the best sports and one of the best things to participate in. It’s so wonderful to see [players] compete against athletes from all over the state,” said coach Amanda Yellow.

Yellow said the team plans to restart the basketball program in January of next year.

