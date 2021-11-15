Advertisement

Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO

Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional health systems in the Midwest, has told his employees that he has recovered from COVID-19 and is back in the office — without a mask.(Source: Joe Ahlquist/The Argus Leader via AP, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In one year, Sanford Health reports it paid $65 million in one-time severance and other payments to six executives who left the organization, with more than two-thirds of it going to former CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft.

According to a story by our partners at SiouxFalls.Business, The Sioux Falls-based health system reported the compensation as part of its annual filing with the Internal Revenue Service.

Krabbenhoft, who left his role a year ago, received more than $49 million from Sanford Health in 2020, a combination of his salary, incentive-based pay, severance and two lump sum payouts from supplemental executive retirement plans.

You can read more on this story and the latest business headlines by going to siouxfalls.business.

