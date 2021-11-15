Advertisement

OSHA, Smithfield settle coronavirus complaint

FILE -
FILE -(Stephen Groves | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - U.S Dept. of Labor reached an agreement with Smithfield Foods to settle a contested citation of the company’s coronavirus safety measures during a massive outbreak last year at the South Dakota pork processing plant.

The company will develop a plan to prevent infectious diseases at meatpacking plants nationwide and pay a $13,500 fine, which is the maximum allowed by law.

The pork processing plant was one the nation’s worst COVID-19 hotspots during the early days of the pandemic.

By June 16, 2020, four workers were dead and nearly 1,300 had tested positive for the virus.

The Virginia-based company has defended its actions and admitted no wrongdoing.

“Despite Smithfield’s early and aggressive measures, osha cited the company for actions taken in march 2020 -- just as the pandemic was becoming a reality.  Smithfield was, and remains, confident that osha’s allegations of non-compliance with osha were baseless and we appealed the citation through proper procedural means,”  Smithfield’s Vice President of Corporate Affairs Jim Monroe, said in an emailed statement.

Smithfield also agreed to review feedback from the workers union.

Earlier this month the union accused Smithfield of pushing employees despite staff shortages, verbally abusing employees, and taking away essential sanitation measures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Mahlum Wellness Center
Bismarck entrepreneur donates $250,000 to recovery center in honor of her dad
Meals to go
Velva grocery store gets creative amid supply chain shortages
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) hands off to Marlon Mack (25) during the second...
Wentz & Colts hold off Jaguars 23-17
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Carpio crash
Semi hauling flammable liquid rolls into ditch near Carpio, cleanup underway

Latest News

Minot Parks getting ready for winter weather
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July...
South Dakota Legislature moves for subpoenas on Noem meeting
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, the head of one of the largest regional...
Sanford pays out more than $49 millon to former CEO
Ryan Rauschenberger
ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox
Eckert Youth Homes
Eckert Youth Homes in Williston to expand statewide adolescent residential treatment program