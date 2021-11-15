Oilfield company donates trailer to CHI St. Alexius for COVID-19 test storage

WILLISTON, N.D. - CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston has a new resource to continue COVID-19 testing throughout the cold, winter months.

Nova Energy recently donated a new trailer to the medical center so staff can safely provide daily testing in the parking lot of the walk-in clinic without winter weather hindering operations. Staff at CHI have been averaging anywhere from twenty to sixty tests per day and clinic manager Shelli Hayes says the fully outfitted trailer is vital due to limited space indoors.

“Because it’s very cold outside and to try and go outside and swab somebody, if they have a high pickup or even low, everything freezes and it’s just not good for the swabbing or for the patients or the staff. And to have it secured from the healthy people or immunocompromised people is crucial,” said Hayes.

CHI holds weekday testing clinics from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Call them at 701-713-6497 for more information.

