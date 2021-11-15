Advertisement

Oilfield company donates trailer to CHI St. Alexius for COVID-19 test storage

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston has a new resource to continue COVID-19 testing throughout the cold, winter months.

Nova Energy recently donated a new trailer to the medical center so staff can safely provide daily testing in the parking lot of the walk-in clinic without winter weather hindering operations. Staff at CHI have been averaging anywhere from twenty to sixty tests per day and clinic manager Shelli Hayes says the fully outfitted trailer is vital due to limited space indoors.

“Because it’s very cold outside and to try and go outside and swab somebody, if they have a high pickup or even low, everything freezes and it’s just not good for the swabbing or for the patients or the staff. And to have it secured from the healthy people or immunocompromised people is crucial,” said Hayes.

CHI holds weekday testing clinics from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Call them at 701-713-6497 for more information.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Mahlum Wellness Center
Bismarck entrepreneur donates $250,000 to recovery center in honor of her dad
Meals to go
Velva grocery store gets creative amid supply chain shortages
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) hands off to Marlon Mack (25) during the second...
Wentz & Colts hold off Jaguars 23-17
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
Carpio crash
Semi hauling flammable liquid rolls into ditch near Carpio, cleanup underway

Latest News

Little Odessa
Chasing the American dream, Bismarck couple opens Eastern European grocery
10PM Sportscast - 11/14/21
10PM Sportscast - 11/14/21
10pm Sportscast 11/13/21
10pm Sportscast 11/13/21
5pm Sportscast 11/14/21
5pm Sportscast 11/14/21