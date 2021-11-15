Advertisement

ND state tax commissioner taken to jail for detox

Ryan Rauschenberger
Ryan Rauschenberger(ND state tax office)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police said North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger was held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on detox Monday.

Bismarck Police said they were called to the Home2 Suites in Bismarck around 11:30 a.m. Monday for reports of an unwanted person. Police said Rauschenberger attempted to check into a room around 10:00 a.m., but the room wasn’t ready.

Rauschenberger then entered a vacant room that was being cleaned, closed the door, and then wouldn’t answer when management tried to get into the room.

Officers then entered the room, woke Rauschenberger up, and determined he was intoxicated beyond the point of being able to care for himself. He was cleared for detox at Sanford’s ER, and was taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

Police say he was taken to the jail because he did not have a safe ride home.

This incident follows a pattern of alcohol-related charges for Rauschenberger. In September 2017, he was charged with driving under the influence. This past August, Rauschenberger was charged for an open container in a motor vehicle.

Public intoxication is not a criminal charge in the state of North Dakota, so there are no pending charges against Rauschenberger.

