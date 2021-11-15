Minot Parks getting ready for winter weather

MINOT, N.D. – With the winter season quickly approaching, the Minot Park District is closing a few of their amenities.

Fishing piers and tennis nets will be taken down.

Bathrooms will be closed at the Soccer Complex, Radio City, Pool House Exterior Bathrooms, Hammond, Leach Park, Green Valley, Riverside, Moose, and the 11th & 11th Park.

Bathrooms will remain open at Roosevelt Park, Oak Park, and the Woodland Trail.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.