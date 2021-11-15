Lawmakers install 'stop gap' for law limiting federal aid spending

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 2021 Special Session wrapped up on Friday, but lawmakers are already preparing for how to avoid triggering another one soon.

Due to trillion-dollar infrastructure bills passing Congress, that new law would trigger special session much more frequently. One of the main reasons for the session was because of an oversight issue with a new law made in the spring.

Under the new law, lawmakers must approve federal aid packages larger than $5 million. To make them less frequent, the Assemble passed and the governor signed a bill lifting the approval ceiling from $5 million to $20 million.

There were discussions of lifting the ceiling which would trigger a special session of the full legislature, but that language was removed.

“That would be a pretty big policy change to rush through within a one-weeks’ time. And so, we will have that conversation for the 2023 legislative session. We’ll put that in bill form,” said Rep. Michael Howe, R-West Fargo.

That bill will remove the $50 million trigger for a special session and replace it with a new limit. Under the bill for 2023, a special session wouldn’t be called unless the federal aid package surpasses 2% of the size of the General Fund. Currently, that would give it a more-than $100 million limit.

Lawmakers are also expected to hold any additional federal spending until the next regular session in 2023.

