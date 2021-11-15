Advertisement

Empty Bowls fundraiser helps homeless, hungry in Dickinson

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson community came together to raise money for the homeless and hungry.

Empty Bowls is a United Way annual fundraiser where people purchase bowls and get a bowl of soup.

Dickinson State University students and local artists make the bowls, and local companies sponsor some.  An organizer said the funds raised are distributed to local agencies that help people get food.

“We have homeless people who are local and low-income people who consider themselves lucky to have a bowl of soup and a roll as food per day,” said Nichole Deleon, United Way of Dickinson.

The event featured more than one hundred bowls.

