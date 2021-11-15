Advertisement

Eckert Youth Homes in Williston to expand statewide adolescent residential treatment program

Eckert Youth Homes
Eckert Youth Homes(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Nov. 15, 2021
WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston’s adolescent residential treatment facility will be able to take in more individuals seeking help.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division has announced that Eckert Youth Homes was awarded a second contract to expand their program for people ages 14-18 who are struggling with addiction and mental health issues. This contract will allow the facility to increase their capacity from eight to ten.

Since starting the program in February of last year, clinical director Dr. Leah Hoffman said they have been at or near capacity, so an expansion was needed to avoid creating potential waitlists.

“We really try to get the youth in as fast as we can. What we didn’t want a barrier to be is that there wasn’t a bed available, and so even adding these two more beds will really help cycle in these kids into the program,” said Hoffman.

Eckert has served 70 youth from across the state during that period. The new contract will go into effect in January.

