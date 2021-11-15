Chasing the American dream, Bismarck couple opens Eastern European grocery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Opening a new business is a lot of work. But for many, it’s worth the work to achieve a dream.

For one Bismarck couple, it’s been a journey that started on the other side of the world.

The good news: their new store is already a big hit, and it’s provided them with connections they never dreamed possible.

The shelves at Little Odessa may look a little bare, but the empty spaces bring a smile to Mirabela Punga’s face, because they remind her of her roots.

“I grew up in Moldova. It’s a small country between Ukraine and Romania,” she explained.

She and her husband came to the United States in 2012, when she won what she calls the “green card lottery.”

“That year, 14 million people applied for a visa to come to the United States. 100,000 are selected by the computer and when it’s all said and done, only about 55,000 actually get to come here,” Punga said.

Punga, her husband and their five-year-old son came in search of the American dream.

“We came here with three suitcases,” she recalled.

They didn’t speak English, but they knew this was their chance at a new life.

The family settled in Lakota. She learned English and started working for the Nelson County District Court. In 2018, the family became U.S. citizens.

“I cried almost entire ceremony,” she said.

In 2019, they moved to Bismarck, a step closer to achieving that American dream. But still, she says, something was missing.

“The idea came up in August when we were walking by a place that was for rent and I looked and I said, ‘This is this would be a good place for a Russian store.’”

They’ve transformed the building; and stocked the shelves with their favorite comfort foods. Turns out, people like Mirabela were not only ones craving food from their home countries, but also friendships, and connections to home. Now, they can find it all at Little Odessa.

Little Odessa is located at 231 West Broadway Avenue in Bismarck. They’re open evenings during the week, and from 9-6 on weekends. You can find more information on their Facebook page.

