Bison move up two spots in latest FCS poll

NDSU logo
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The NDSU football team is moving on up in the latest FCS polls.

North Dakota State is now the fourth ranked team in the country after previously being sixth just a week ago.

NDSU is coming off a 49 to 17 victory over Youngstown State in which they ran for almost 500 yards.

The Bison close out the regular season at home Saturday against South Dakota.

