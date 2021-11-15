Bismarck equine training center honors 97-year-old WWII veteran

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck non-profit honored veteran families by giving them equine therapy rides.

John Brocker is gearing up for his fifth ride at Harmony Stables.

Brocker and his family have been coming to the annual Veterans Day Appreciation ride since it began 5 years ago.

“My horse is taking a break,” said Brocker’s grandchildren.

Brocker said his grandfather joined the army in World War I. His dad and children also served. After almost two decades in the air force and another 24 years at Bismarck Police Department, John’s last day as a police sergeant is Tuesday.

“When I sat down and thought about it, I said: ‘42 years is enough’,” said Brocker.

“Thank you so much,” said Cherie Sanstead to a veteran.

97-year-old Matt Kronberger served in the Navy during World War II translating Morse codes. He said seeing other generations honor veterans is a good feeling.

“When you think of all the men that served, men and women that served in the the armed forces, it’s overwhelming, it’s really overwhelming,” said Kronberger.

Harmony Stables owner Cherie Sanstead said the annual ride is rewarding for all ages. Some parents surprise their children with the event, and say it’s like Christmas to them.

“It’s amazing the gifts that the horses bring to all of us and the things that they have to teach us,” said Sanstead.

Santstead said the annual veteran ride is one of her favorite events, because she gets to see the same families grow each year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.