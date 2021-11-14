Women’s Health Fair helps Hispanic women in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - There was a health fair at the Henry Biesiot Activities Center in Dickinson Saturday morning to better connect Hispanic women to resources in the community.

An organizer said they wanted to bridge the language barrier.

“It was very important that not only these centers were coming and participating for this event today, but that also they were able to communicate their questions and concerns that they will have as public to these centers,” said Xiomara Uribe, Women’s Health Fair.

There were multiple booths with information on Sanford Health, CPR training, diabetes and more. Uribe said they were able to translate health brochures to Spanish and have translators present to answer questions. She and others said the Hispanic community is growing in Dickinson.

“When I was a little girl, it was weird because when I saw someone speak Spanish, I was like oh my gosh, someone speaks my language, said Isabel Lopez, Dickinson. And now seeing my community grow and having these services is very, very meaningful to me.”

Lopez is studying medicine and wants to be a health resource for women in Dickinson.

Women Empowering Women and the North Dakota Department of Health helped secure a grant for the event.

About fifty women walked through the doors and participants hope it continues to grow in the years to come.

“Hopefully, we can bridge that gap and then we can all help each other become a better community,” said Lopez.

The Dickinson Area Community Foundation was also involved in the event.

