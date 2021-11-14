Semi hauling flammable liquid rolls into ditch near Carpio, cleanup underway

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A semi tanker hauling a flammable liquid slid off an icy county road near Carpio Saturday morning, rolling into the ditch and spilling some of its content, according to Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed.

Roed said the driver was headed north on County Road 28 shortly before 9:30 a.m., and was unable to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 52. He said the semi entered the ditch and rolled.

The sheriff said the driver had filled the truck with 10,000 lbs. of condensate, a flammable hydrocarbon liquid, at Palermo earlier in the day.

Susan Gustafson said the crash happened about 75 feet from her front door.

“I ran out to see if I could help and kept yelling to the driver and went around to the driver’s side and helped open his door and he was in shock, he had just hit his head. His head was bleeding,” said Gustafson.

Roed said the driver, a 41-year-old man, was taken to Trinity Hospital for minor injuries. He said the truck is owned by Stillwater.

The sheriff said some of the condensate leaked out, but it’s unclear how much. Strata is on scene, doing hazmat cleanup.

Roed indicated the truck will be left on scene until Sunday, since it’s too hazardous to remove it now due to the weather conditions.

Ward County Sheriff’s Department, Carpio Fire, and Berthold Ambulance responded, along with Minot Fire Station 1 for hazardous response.

